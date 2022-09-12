Watch Kyle Busch announce his 2023 plans live on NASCAR.com

Staff Report
Watch Kyle Busch announce his 2023 plans live on NASCAR.com

Kyle Busch is set to announce his NASCAR Cup Series plans for the 2023 season on Tuesday morning, and you can watch live on NASCAR.com and NASCAR‘s social media platforms.

RELATED: Watch Tuesday’s live stream here

Bookmark the link above and come back at 10 a.m. ET as Busch addresses the media from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, detailing his future plans.

MORE: Catch up on Silly Season news

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

    A look at the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series playoff grids after this past weekend's races at Kansas Speedway.

  • Report: Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing in 2023

    Busch has been at JGR since leaving Hendrick Motorsports after 2007.

  • Report: Kyle Busch going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023

    A report by The Athletic states that Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Busch said Saturday that any deal is 'not done.'

  • Kansas Speedway Cup results: Bubba Wallace wins

    Bubba Wallace took the lead in the final stage and breezed to a victory in Sunday's Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

  • Noah Gragson wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Kansas

    Noah Gragson held off the field on a restart to win Saturday's rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

  • What drivers said at Kansas Speedway

    What drivers had to say during and after Bubba Wallace's Cup Series victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

  • 10 Weird Walmart Items You Can Buy Online

    Walmart is well known for being a reliable place to get numerous household, personal and grocery items at affordable prices. Its website tries to replicate the in-store experience, offering all the...

  • Best images of Bubba Wallace’s surge to victory in NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400

    Bubba Wallace powered his way to victory in NASCAR's Hollywood Casino 400

  • Wallace holds off boss, title contenders to win at Kansas

    Bubba Wallace was so comfortable cruising around Kansas Speedway on Sunday that he told his team over the radio in the closing laps that he didn't want to know who was chasing him or how far back they might be. Denny Hamlin managed to trim into Wallace's lead down the stretch, but the co-owner with Michael Jordan of the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing ultimately ran out of time. Wallace took the checkered flag for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory, and made it back-to-back weeks that a non-playoff driver won a postseason race.

  • NASCAR: Bubba Wallace gets second Cup Series win of career at Kansas

    Wallace won in the No. 45 car after Kurt Busch drove the No. 45 to a win at Kansas in May. “Thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people,” Wallace said after the race.

  • How Bubba Wallace is racing for a NASCAR championship despite missing the playoffs

    With Kurt Busch sidelined since July, 23XI Racing moved Wallace to Busch's playoff-bound No. 45 car for the playoffs.

  • Ukraine blames Russia for blackouts amid offensive

    STORY: Firefighters battled a fire at a thermal power plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Sunday, following Russian missile strikes that caused widespread blackouts.Ukrainian officials have accused retreating Russian forces of attacking civilian infrastructure in retaliation to the weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops which drove Russia out of its key stronghold in the Kharkiv region.Local authorities said at least one duty officer was killed in the strikes."No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted late on Sunday.He said the attacks caused a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and partial blackouts in several other places.Moscow denies its forces deliberately target civilians in what it calls its “special operation”.The Russian strikes came after Ukrainian's army said its forces had made more gains in the Kharkiv region.Video released on social media by a district mayor shows him and Ukrainian soldiers being embraced by some residents, as they shout “glory to Ukraine”.The video is said to be taken in a village near the Russian border, about 27 miles north of Kharkiv, though Reuters is unable to verify it.Ukraine says its forces have regained more than 1,100 square miles since the start of this month, releasing images of Russian equipment that has now fallen into their hands. Defence Minister Olkeksii Reznikov struck a cautious tone, telling the Financial Times that Ukrainian forces could be encircled by fresh Russian troops if they advance too far. Still, it’s the worst defeat for Russia’s forces in the war since they were repelled from the outskirts of Kyiv in March. Reznikov said the offensive went far better than expected, saying, “It's a sign that Russia can be defeated.”Reuters / 107 Separate Brigade of the Bukovyna Territorial Defence Forces / Twitter/ZelenskyyUa / Territorial Defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS / UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES / Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official / Facebook/Vyacheslav Zadorenko

  • WATCH: Dennis Allen’s first postgame locker room speech as Saints head coach

    WATCH: Dennis Allen's first postgame locker room speech as Saints head coach

  • Marcus Mariota: We had chances to put game away and didn’t do it

    Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota looked like he was well on his way to winning his first start with the team on Sunday, but a 26-10 lead disappeared in the fourth quarter and the Saints wound up beating their NFC South rivals 27-26. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston struggled to move the ball through the first three [more]

  • Kadarius Toney curiously limited in Giants’ Week 1 victory

    Kadarius Toney saw very limited action in the New York Giants' victory over the Tennessee Titans and his future role remains uncertain.

  • Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal

    Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]

  • WATCH: Leonard Fournette destroys Micah Parsons with devastating block

    Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

  • NFL power rankings Week 1: Where all 32 teams stand after opening weekend

    Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.

  • Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

    I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns that quarterback Jacoby Brissett should have been [more]

  • LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour’s 2022 BMW PGA Championship

    Two players finished inside the top five while one withdrew and wound up at a college football game.