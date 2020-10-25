WATCH: Kyle Allen hooks up with Terry McLaurin for beautiful 52-yard TD





Good things tend to happen when you throw the ball down the field, huh? You think Washington might try to do that a bit more throughout the rest of this game?

Kyle Allen showed some of his arm strength on a bomb to WR Terry McLaurin, which resulted in a 52-yard touchdown, putting Washington up 15-3 in the second quarter. It would have been McLaurin’s second TD of the game, had he not been ruled down on the one-inch line in the first quarter.

The deep ball has been working well for Washington so far in this game, mainly because the running game has been effective as well. Dallas has one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so it’s no surprise that Washington is finding some success.