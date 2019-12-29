Despite evidence to the contrary, Kwon Alexander is doing his best to return this season.

The 49ers linebacker tore his pectoral muscle during San Francisco's Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. More often than not, a torn pectoral muscle is a season-ender, but Alexander never shut the door on his return. He's been working hard during his rehab, and told wide receiver Kendrick Bourne there's a "high chance" he will return in the playoffs.

Prior to the 49ers' winner-take-all Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Alexander was seen working out on the field as he ramps up his quest to return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kwon Alexander is putting in the work to get back for the #49ers this season. @kwon is on the field as he rehabs from surgery to repair torn pec. pic.twitter.com/U8EMVjDqJE — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 29, 2019

Alexander's loss was big for the 49ers, but Fred Warner has risen to the occasion, becoming a leader of one of the NFL's best defenses. Rookie Dre Greenlaw also has filled in admirably in Alexander's absence.

[RELATED: Why it's not all bad that 49ers' pass-rush stats have declined]

A win Sunday in Seattle would give the 49ers the NFC West crown, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The bye week would give Alexander more time to heal as the Niners angle to try and get him back in the later playoff rounds.

But first, they must take care of business Sunday at a place that has been their house of horrors.

Story continues

Watch Kwon Alexander work hard to rejoin 49ers for NFL playoff run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area