Watch on KUSI: San Diego Strike Force hosts Duke City Gladiators

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Strike Force will face the Duke City Gladiators this weekend at Pechanga Arena, and the game will be broadcast live on KUSI.

Watch the game Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. on KUSI or stream it in the video player above.

Access to this event is limited to the San Diego DMA and geographic region. Your ability to view the event may be impacted by your device location, or your internet or cellphone carrier settings.

