Watch: Kurt Warner breaks down film from Matthew Stafford’s 365-yard game vs. Seahawks

It’s easy to see the improvements the Rams have made on offense with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, looking much more like the team that went to the Super Bowl three years ago instead of the ones that struggled to move the ball the last two seasons. They’ve become one of the most efficient and effective passing attacks in the NFL, averaging a league-best 8.8 net yards per pass attempt and gaining the second-most yards through the air.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner knows quality quarterback play when he sees it, and he likes what Stafford has shown in his first five games with the Rams. As part of his QB Confidential series on YouTube, Warner broke down Stafford’s 365-yard game against the Seahawks in Week 5.

He pointed out some miscommunication between Stafford and Cooper Kupp, but also highlighted the way Stafford is pushing the ball down the field and creating chunk plays that gain 20-plus yards – something that was missing a year ago.

Here’s part of what Warner wrote about Stafford and the Rams in his summary of the game film, adding that the Rams are “very talented” and Stafford has the ability to “lead this team wherever they want to go.”

Especially with Matthew Stafford, a lot of those chunk plays. That’s what I believe he is going to bring. That is the difference maker in this offense. The drop back chunk throws that they didn’t get a lot from during Jared Goff. He made some chunk throws on play action but Matthew Stafford brings a different dynamic on the drop back game.

We’re only five games into the Stafford era in L.A., and like Warner says, this offense should only keep improving as the season goes on.

