Watch: Kurt Warner breaks down Baker Mayfield’s sharp outing vs. Broncos

Baker Mayfield played his best game of the season on Sunday when the Rams steamrolled the Broncos, 51-14. He completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, playing smart and making a handful of really good throws down the field. His 85.7% completion rate was the second-highest of his career, as well.

Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner came away impressed with the way Mayfield played on Christmas, picking apart a really good Broncos defense. Mayfield was the subject of Warner’s “Study Ball” film breakdown this week and he went play by play analyzing what Mayfield did well and where he can improve.

Although Mayfield has had his share of struggles and poor performances in the NFL, Warner feels he’s a quarterback who simply needs to find the right team and fit in order to get back to playing at a high level.

“They got a huge win on Sunday scoring 51 points and having an unbelievable day in terms of completion percentage and QBR,” Warner wrote in his breakdown. “How does that happen? It happens because he’s found himself in a place that plays to his strengths. Even though he has only been there a short period of time, what they do makes it easier for a quarterback like Baker Mayfield.”

Check out Warner’s video below, which is fantastic for anyone who appreciates film study and quarterback play.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire