WATCH: KU’s Ochai Agbaji on K-Nation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — The star-power was loud in Lawrence for the 16th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

The former KU guard was one of many Jayhawk basketball alumni back in town for the charitable weekend. He spoke with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley after the game and ensuing autograph session in an interview that aired on K-Nation.

“It’s obviously a great cause being here back in the community,” Agbaji said. “Just being back with the guys and seeing the fans here- it’s always great. I love being great.”

Agbaji said KU fans are everywhere and he feels the love throughout his NBA journey. He says, excluding the 2022 national championship, his favorite memory would be the 2020 run, one which he felt KU had the best team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NCAA tournament. He says being under Bill Self, without a doubt, prepared him well for pro basketball.

The former Jayhawk is working through a unique challenge of changing teams early in his career, after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors during just his second year in the league.

“It’s different,” he said. “It’s a business aspect but I think it’s fun. It’s cool to go to one team and then go to another team and feel things out there. It’s a great opportunity in Toronto.”

Agbaji is embracing the opportunity to play with fellow Jayhawk Gradey Dick after the two just barely missed the chance to play together at KU.

