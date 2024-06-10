WATCH: KU’s Kasey Hamilton talks pro softball, Nija Canady, Jayhawk career on K-Nation

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Washburn Rural grad and former Kansas softball pitcher Kasey Hamilton is leaving behind quite the career.

She leaves behind 89 starts for the Jayhawks with a 33-54 record, but more importantly, she was a major cog in laying the foundation for a program that has continued to improve since her arrival.

The former Jayhawk and Lady Blue made the trip to the K-Nation studio on Sunday to discuss continuing her softball career and more. She will play professionally for the Coastal Bend Tidal Wave of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

“I talked with my coaches, all the coaches I’ve had throughout the years, and they’re all super excited for me and told me that pretty much if I don’t feel like I’m ready to be done, don’t be done and go play and kind of see what the opportunity looks like,” Hamilton said.

Another Topeka-raised softball pitcher, NiJa Canady, has been making the rounds in the media after she was named the National Player of the Year after her sophomore season with Stanford.

“NiJa has just been an absolute standout in women’s softball, and it’s been so cool to see a Topeka athlete, nonetheless, like, make a statement for herself,” Hamilton said.

On her time at Kansas, Hamilton says it is rewarding to see where the program has gone and where it can go.

“I think they’re going to have an incredible year next year,” Hamilton said. “To be able to make relationships with the girls that are still on the team and be able to watch them grow and watch them take the program even further is going to be really special.”

The full interview with Hamilton can be watched above.

