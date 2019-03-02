Watch: Koepka benches 225 pounds before Honda third round

Golf Channel
Brooks Koepka got in some gym work before his third round at the Honda Classic, and put up 225 pounds on the bench press.

Watch: Koepka benches 225 pounds before Honda third round

Brooks Koepka got in some gym work before his third round at the Honda Classic, and put up 225 pounds on the bench press.

Brooks Koepka is a beast in the gym.

He further proved it Saturday morning before the third round of the Honda Classic.

Koepka's trainer, Joey Diovisalvi, posted a video of Koepka bench-pressing 225 pounds, and Koepka shared the video before teeing it up at PGA National.

View this post on Instagram

BK @bkoepka repping out 225lbs this morning with Coach D @diovisalvij... #joeydsportstrainingcenter #trainwheretheprostrain #nextlevelfitness #webuildchampions #letsgooo #thestable #hondaclassic

A post shared by JoeyDGolf Sports Training Ctr. (@joeydgolf) on Mar 2, 2019 at 8:00am PST

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next