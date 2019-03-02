Watch: Koepka benches 225 pounds before Honda third round
Brooks Koepka is a beast in the gym.
He further proved it Saturday morning before the third round of the Honda Classic.
Koepka's trainer, Joey Diovisalvi, posted a video of Koepka bench-pressing 225 pounds, and Koepka shared the video before teeing it up at PGA National.
BK @bkoepka repping out 225lbs this morning with Coach D @diovisalvij...
A post shared by JoeyDGolf Sports Training Ctr. (@joeydgolf) on Mar 2, 2019 at 8:00am PST
