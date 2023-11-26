Watch: Kobie Turner hits the ‘conductor’ celebration after sacking Kyler Murray

Kobie Turner is a third-round rookie for the Rams but you wouldn’t know that by watching him each and every week. He looks like a seasoned veteran, recording his third sack of the season against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

After taking down Kyler Murray for a 6-yard loss on third-and-7, Turner pulled out a fantastic celebration. Nicknamed “the conductor” for his singing chops, Turner pretended to lead an orchestra after his sack to force a Cardinals punt.

Turner took advantage of all the attention paid to Aaron Donald on the play by quickly beating his block and sacking Murray.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire