Watch: Kobie Turner hits the ‘conductor’ celebration after sacking Kyler Murray
Kobie Turner is a third-round rookie for the Rams but you wouldn’t know that by watching him each and every week. He looks like a seasoned veteran, recording his third sack of the season against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
After taking down Kyler Murray for a 6-yard loss on third-and-7, Turner pulled out a fantastic celebration. Nicknamed “the conductor” for his singing chops, Turner pretended to lead an orchestra after his sack to force a Cardinals punt.
Turner took advantage of all the attention paid to Aaron Donald on the play by quickly beating his block and sacking Murray.
Make it sack No. 3️⃣ on the year for @TurnerKobie! 😈
📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/4cGAsa3t5A
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 26, 2023