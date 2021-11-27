Watch: Kobe Hudson scores to put Auburn up early in the Iron Bowl

Zac Blackerby
·1 min read

Auburn came to play. The Tigers took a 7-0 lead after taking advantage of great field position and a great catch by Demetris Robertson.

From the 15-yard line, quarterback TJ Finley threw a quick pass to Kobe Hudson out of the slot and he did the rest. He scored on the 15-yard strike.

Here’s the play that sent Jordan Hare Stadium rocking.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Recommended Stories