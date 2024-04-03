Watch Knute Rockne Coaching Spring Football

Spring football is in the air on college campuses around the United States and Notre Dame is no different.

Some questions for teams will be answered during the spring while transfer portal entries will be made during and immediately following the spring session.

Spring football goes back over a century as teams have been using it to get better for seemingly as long as college football has been played. That’s no different at Notre Dame where spring football has been a thing since at least the day’s of Knute Rockne.

With that in mind you can watch Rockne firing up the troops to kick off spring practice nearly a century below.

This past Sunday marked the 93rd anniversary of Rockne’s death.

