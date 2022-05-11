WATCH: Get to know new Texas WR coach Brennan Marion

One of the most beneficial moves Steve Sarkisian made this offseason was the hiring of Pitt wide receiver coach Brennan Marion.

Marion will serve as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Longhorns this season. He coached the Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison, last season at Pitt and is widely known as a great recruiter.

He has already made his presence felt in Austin, bringing in transfer wide receivers Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall, along with securing an official visit with Addison this week.

It’s clear Marion focuses on attention to detail on the field, and building relationships off the field. The Texas football social media department released a brief video of Marion on Tuesday explaining his coaching tactics and what it means to be at the University of Texas.

"For me, it's trying to be the absolute best…being the one." Get to know passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion 🤘 @BrennanMarion4 pic.twitter.com/cW8qn71Fed — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 11, 2022

The Longhorns are currently home to one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the country, and considering what Marion has already been able to accomplish in his short time on the Forty Acres, it will likely only get stronger from here.

