WATCH: Get to know Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian chose to hire Tashard Choice as the running backs coach shortly after Stan Drayton departed for Temple.

It was no doubt one of the best hires of the offseason, as Choice brings a new level of energy and excitement to the program. He was a popular commodity on the coaching market after the 2021 season concluded, and Choice even accepted the same job offer with USC prior to receiving a call from Sarkisian.

It’s easy to see Choice’s keen ability to relate to the players throughout his short time on campus thus far. He not only has been in their shoes and has the NFL experience to back it up, he truly loves the game of football and stresses the importance of wanting his players to enjoy being on the field.

The Texas football social media department released a brief video this week to get to know Choice and his coaching tactics, which you can view below. His passion and energy is contagious to say the least.

"The energy and excitement I have everyday to coach, I try to instill that in my players." Get to know running backs coach Tashard Choice 🤘 @coachchoice pic.twitter.com/LkxUsHOAeS — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 5, 2022

Choice will have the pleasure of working with one of the most talented and deepest running back rooms in the country this season. Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks, and Jaydon Blue have this position group in great shape for the foreseeable future.

