How to watch, what you need to know about Round 1 of 2023 NFL draft
It is finally draft day. Tonight, Thursday, the first round of the 2023 NFL draft will take place.
The even itself will take place in Kansas City, but you don’t have to be there to see it. It will get lots of television coverage.
Here is the information you need to watch it.
2023 NFL draft, 1st round
Thursday, April 27th, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time)
Television coverage
The first round will be aired live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Desmond Howard, Sam Ponder and Pete Thamel.
NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, and Melissa Stark.
ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Suzy Kolber
Stream
You can stream the first round through ESPN.com, the ESPN app, ABC.com and the NFL app.
What else to know
There are only 31 picks this year. The Miami Dolphins forfeited their pick because of tampering.
Teams have 10 minutes to make their selection.
The Arizona Cardinals have the third overall pick
First-round draft order
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers (from Jets)
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets (from Packers)
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs
