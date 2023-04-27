How to watch, what you need to know about Round 1 of 2023 NFL draft

It is finally draft day. Tonight, Thursday, the first round of the 2023 NFL draft will take place.

The even itself will take place in Kansas City, but you don’t have to be there to see it. It will get lots of television coverage.

Here is the information you need to watch it.

2023 NFL draft, 1st round

Thursday, April 27th, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time)

Television coverage

The first round will be aired live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Desmond Howard, Sam Ponder and Pete Thamel.

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, and Melissa Stark.

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Suzy Kolber

Stream

What else to know

There are only 31 picks this year. The Miami Dolphins forfeited their pick because of tampering.

Teams have 10 minutes to make their selection.

The Arizona Cardinals have the third overall pick

First-round draft order

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers (from Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets (from Packers)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Story continues

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire