WATCH: Get to know MSU basketball incoming freshman star PF Xavier Booker

Michigan State basketball will be welcoming an elite group of freshmen this upcoming season, and that includes five-star power forward Xavier Booker.

The Spartans social media team is putting together fun video clips during the preseason to introduce each of the new freshmen. It was Booker’s turn this week, with him answering a number of questions for fans to learn more about him as a player and person.

Check out Booker’s answers to a number of fun and interesting questions below:

From Indianapolis, IN, #34, Xavier Booker 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/IUapnOku6g — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 10, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire