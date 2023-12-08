How to watch and what to know about Colorado State men's basketball vs. Saint Mary's

Dec 6, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams fans gesture during a Denver Pioneers free throw in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Another big test in the gauntlet schedule.

Saint Mary's comes to Fort Collins to take on the undefeated Colorado State men's basketball team Saturday.

Don't let the Saint Mary's record (4-5) fool you. This is a team picked to win the West Coast Conference (ahead of Gonzaga) and has made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. CSU coach Niko Medved has said he fully expects this Saint Mary's team to once against be in the Big Dance.

It will be a contrast in styles. CSU is 18th in the nation in scoring (85.8 points per game) and second in field goal percentage (53.5). Saint Mary's is a slow-paced, defensive team that is 10th in the nation in fewest points allowed at 60.6 per game.

Here's a look at everything to know about Saturday's game.

What time does Saint Mary's at Colorado State basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Start time: 4:30 p.m. MT

What channel is the Saint Mary's at Colorado State basketball game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

Saint Mary's is 4-5. CSU is 9-0 and ranked No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP poll. Those are the highest rankings in program history.

Who are the coaches?

Randy Bennett is in his 23rd season coaching Saint Mary's and he has a 511-213 record. CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 101-64 at CSU and 180-151 overall in his career.

Series history

CSU leads the all-time series 4-2. The Rams have beat Saint Mary's each of the last two seasons

Stadium information, tickets

The game will be at Moby Arena on Colorado State's campus. Moby has a capacity of 8,083. Tickets are available at CSURams.com/tickets for as low as $25. There are a few tickets remaining as of noon Friday but a sellout is likely.

What do the metrics say?

Saint Mary's is No. 72 in KenPom rankings and CSU is No. 25. KenPom projects an eight-point victory for the Rams.

CSU is No. 8 in the NET rankings and Saint Mary's is No. 146.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players who will be key to the game for each team.

SAINT MARY'S

Aidan Mahaney: The 6-foot-3 star guard is the engine for the Gaels, leading in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (3.2 per game) while playing nearly 35 minutes per contest.

Mitchell Saxen: The 6-foot-10 center averages 10.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and more than a block per game.

Alex Ducas: The 6-foot-7 wing has the best 3-pointer percentage (41%) on the team and averages 9.3 points per game.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: Whoever wins the point guard battle between Stevens and Mahaney will give their team a big advantage in this one. Stevens is second in the nation in assists at eight per game.

Patrick Cartier: The 6-foot-8 forward is pivotal to CSU's offense. He has excellent understanding of floor spacing, is shooting 53% from 3-point range and averages 2.4 assists per game. Especially against a tough Saint Mary's defense, his production will be key.

Joe Palmer: With Josiah Strong and Jalen Lake out, the fan-favorite moves into the starting lineup. It's a new role for him at CSU but one he did at Division III. How will his production go in this spot?

