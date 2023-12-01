How to watch and what to know about Colorado State men's basketball vs. Washington

Another day and another big challenge for the Colorado State men's basketball team.

The loaded schedule rolls on for the Rams as they face Washington on Saturday, Dec. 2.

It will be the fifth top-100 team CSU has played so far this season.

Here's a look at everything to know about Saturday's game.

What time does Washington vs. Colorado State basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Start time: 5 p.m. MT

Saturday's game between Washington and Colorado State will begin at 5 p.m. MT and 4 p.m. in Las Vegas.

What channel is the Washington vs. Colorado State basketball game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

Who are the announcers for Washington basketball vs. CSU?

Play-by-play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Dan Dickau

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

Washington is 4-2 with both losses coming in close defeats to two other Mountain West contenders in Nevada and San Diego State. CSU is 7-0 and No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Series history

The teams have only played three times and not since 2012. The last meeting prior to that was in 1963. CSU is 2-1 vs. Washington.

Who are the coaches?

Washington is led by Mike Hopkins, who is in his seventh season leading the Huskies. He's 101-91 at Washington. CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 99-64 at CSU and 178-151 overall in his career.

Stadium information

The game will be at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

What do the metrics say?

Washington is No. 58 in KenPom and CSU is No. 23. KenPom projects a five-point win for the Rams.

The first edition of the NCAA NET rankings will be released Monday.

Who are the top players to watch?

CSU was without big man Patrick Cartier in Wednesday's win over Colorado. He's questionable for Saturday. CSU guard Jalen Lake is now out after surgery to repair a broken finger, meaning the Rams could be without two of their top six if Cartier can't play.

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game.

WASHINGTON

Keion Brooks Jr: The 6-foot-7 forward is ninth in the nation in scoring at 22.2 points per game and also leads Washington at 8.3 rebounds per game. He'll likely put up numbers, but CSU will want to make sure he doesn't really go off and try and make it inefficient scoring.

Sahvir Wheeler: The 5-foot-9 guard, a transfer from Kentucky, is averaging 5.2 assists per game and is second on the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game.

Moses Wood: The 6-foot-8 forward, a transfer from Portland, is averaging 9.2 points and four rebounds a game.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: The Mountain West's career assists leader is always a key for the Rams and with CSU potentially limited by injury, his importance grows even more.

Rashaan Mbemba: If Cartier is out again, the true freshman will get another start and needs to play solid for the Rams. His numbers (4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game) aren't and don't need to be flashy, but CSU needs physical defensive play and rebounding.

Joe Palmer: We know Nique Clifford and Joel Scott must have strong games for CSU to win, but Palmer has become the spark. When he plays well off the bench, the Rams usually win. He's likely CSU's sixth-man now with Lake out. He's hit 44% of his 3-pointers this season.

