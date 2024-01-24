How to watch and what to know about Colorado State men's basketball at Nevada

Kenan Blackshear and Nevada host Colorado State at 8:30 p.m. MT on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Get ready for another huge Mountain West tilt with both teams desperate for a win.

The No. 23/24 Colorado State men's basketball team is on the road to play at Nevada. The Rams went 0-2 on their first MW road trip. The league will be all about dominating at home and stealing road wins, and CSU will be keen attempting to land its first significant MW victory away from Fort Collins.

Nevada is simply desperate for a win. The Wolf Pack entered league play as contenders for the MW crown but have lost three in a row. They not only need a win to stay within reach of the top group but are fighting for their NCAA Tournament resume.

Here's a look at everything to know about Wednesday's game.

What time does Colorado State basketball at Nevada start?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Start time: 8:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday's game between Colorado State and Nevada will begin at 8:30 p.m. MT, which is a 7:30 p.m. local tip in Reno.

What channel is the Colorado State basketball at Nevada game on?

CSU and Nevada's game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

How to find Fox Sports 1 (FS1):

Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 408 (777 for HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Fort Collins Connexion: Channel 55

The broadcast can also be livestreamed through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.

Who are the announcers on the TV broadcast?

Play-by-play: John Ramey

Analyst: Terrence Oglesby

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

CSU is 15-3 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West play. Nevada is 15-4 overall and 2-3 in the Mountain West.

CSU is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 24 in the AP poll.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 107-67 at CSU and 186-155 overall in his career. Steve Alford is in his fifth season leading Nevada, where he has a 85-55 record. He's 594-324 overall in his career.

Series history

Nevada leads the all-time series 17-12. The teams played just once last year, a Nevada win in Reno.

Stadium information

The game will be at Lawlor Events Center on Nevada's campus. Lawlor has a capacity of 11,536.

What do the metrics say?

CSU is No. 27 in the NCAA's NET rankings and Nevada is No. 55. It's a Quad 1 game for both teams as of now.

Nevada is No. 52 in KenPom and CSU is No. 32. KenPom's projection predicts a one-point win for Nevada.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players who will be key to the game for each team.

COLORADO STATE

Nique Clifford: The 6-foot-6 wing may be used at times to defend Kenan Blackshear. Clifford's versatility and rebounding (team-leading 6.3 per game) will be vital for the Rams.

Isaiah Stevens: One of Stevens' earliest highlights as a Ram was a buzzer-beater at home to beat Nevada. Stevens and Jarod Lucas will be a battle to watch. Stevens leads CSU in scoring at 17.2 points per game and assists at 7.2 per game.

Patrick Cartier: Cartier hit a big 3-pointer late to help the Rams win their last game, a comeback vs. UNLV. When he's efficient outside (he's shooting 44.4% from 3) and passing well, it opens up CSU's attack.

NEVADA

Kenan Blackshear: The 6-foot-6 guard is second on the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game and second in rebounds at 5.2 per game. Blackshear averages 4.9 assists and six free throw attempts per game.

Jarod Lucas: The 6-foot-4 guard leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game and has made 41 3-pointers (more than anyone on CSU).

Nick Davidson: The 6-foot-9 forward leads the team in rebounding at 6.6 per game and is third in scoring at 10.7 per game.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado State basketball at Nevada basketball on?