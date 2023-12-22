How to watch and what to know about Colorado State men's basketball at Loyola-Marymount

Dec 6, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Denver Pioneers forward Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente (15) and Colorado State Rams guard Taviontae Jackson (2) battle for the ball in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The final big test of nonconference play awaits.

The Colorado State men's basketball team thus far has a sterling resume from its games prior to Mountain West play. Another nice addition would be a true road win, which CSU can get Friday.

It could be a tricky one, though. It's a late-night game at a Loyola-Marymount team that can be dangerous (LMU beat UNLV days before UNLV toppled Creighton). It comes right before CSU's players disperse for a quick Christmas break.

Here's a look at everything to know about Friday's game.

What time does Loyola Marymount vs. CSU basketball start?

Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Start time: 8 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado State basketball vs. Northern Colorado on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be streamed online on ESPN+.

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

Colorado State is 10-1 and ranked No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches poll. LMU is 7-5, including a win over UNLV.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 102-65 at CSU and 181-153 overall in his career. Loyola-Marymount is led by Stan Johnson, who is in his fourth season at LMU where he holds a 50-44 record.

Series history

LMU leads the all-time series 5-3. The teams played at Moby Arena last season, with CSU winning 87-71.

Stadium information

The game will be at Albert Gersten Pavilion, which has a capacity of 4,156.

What do the metrics say?

CSU is No. 28 in KenPom. LMU is No. 128. KenPom projects a six-point win for the Rams.

The Rams are No. 15 in the NCAA's NET rankings and LMU is No. 172, which makes this a Quad 3 game at the time for CSU.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game.

LOYOLA-MARYMOUNT

Dominick Harris: The 6-foot-3 transfer from Gonzaga is off to a strong start at LMU. He leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game and is shooting 46.7% from 3-point land. He was a top-60 recruit in the nation out of high school.

Alex Merkviladze: The 6-foot-8 forward is a Cal State Northridge transfer who is second on LMU in scoring at 11.3 per game and first in rebounds at six per game.

Justin Wright: The 6-foot-2 guard is a transfer from North Carolina Central. He's third on the team in scoring at 11 points per game.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: CSU's star guard needs 14 points to pass Pat Durham as the program's all-time leading scorer. He'll also pass Durham with three buckets for most field goals in program history. It could be a historic night for Stevens, who is already CSU's career assists leader.

Patrick Cartier: The CSU big man is third on the team in scoring at 12.7 points per game and he's shooting 54.2% from 3-point range. His floor-spacing and awareness (he averages 2.1 assists per game) opens the floor for the offense.

Tavi Jackson: CSU's top two perimeter defenders in Josiah Strong and Jalen Lake have been out, leading to the need for someone to fill that role. Jackson stepped into the starting lineup last game and has been solid on defense. CSU will need it again Friday.

