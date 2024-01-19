How to watch and what to know about Colorado men's basketball vs. Oregon State

Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. gestures to the crowd after forward Cody Williams hit a 3-point basket against Oregon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado men's basketball has been dominant at the CU Events Center this season. The Buffaloes' 11-0 home record is their best start to a season since the 2013-14 campaign.

The latest victory was a win over the Pac-12-leading Oregon Ducks as Colorado star freshman Cody Williams scored a career-high 23 points. It was just the third game back for Williams, a projected top-10 NBA draft pick, after missing the previous seven with a wrist injury.

The Buffaloes are fully healthy (minus a lower back injury that junior guard Julian Hammond III is playing through) and return back to the CU Events Center for a matchup with Oregon State.

Here's a look at everything to know about Saturday's game.

What time does Colorado vs. Oregon State basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Start time: 5:00 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado vs. Oregon State basketball game on?

The Colorado and Oregon State game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

What are the records, rankings?

Colorado enters Saturday night's game at 13-5 (4-3 Pac-12). Oregon State sits at 9-8 (1-5 Pac-12) after losing four consecutive games.

Neither team is ranked in the latest AP poll.

Who are the coaches?

Wayne Tinkle is in his 10th season as Oregon State's head coach and is 136–166 (.450) during that span. Tad Boyle is in his 14th season as Colorado's head coach and is 285-177 (.617) since 2010-11.

Series history

Colorado leads the all-time series 21-11 (7-3 in last 10 matchups). The Buffs have dominated the Beavers at the CU Events Center (12-3).

Stadium information

The game will be at the CU Events Center in Boulder. The CU Events Center has a capacity of 11,064.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game.

Oregon State

Jordan Pope: Pope had a streak of four consecutive games with 20-plus points snapped in the Beavers' loss to Utah on Thursday night. The 6-foot-2 guard leads Oregon State in minutes (36.5), points (17.4) and assists (3.6) per game.

Tyler Bilodeau: The 6-foot-9 forward exploded for a season-high 26 points during a win over USC on Dec. 30 before dropping 21 points on Washington a week later. Bilodeau is averaging 12.4 points on 48.4% shooting from the field to go along with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Dexter Akanno: Akanno has reached double-digit points in each of the last six games he's played at least 20 minutes in. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 12.2 points and shooting 36.7% from deep.

COLORADO

KJ Simpson: Simpson broke out of a miniature slump (9-for-24 shooting over his previous two games) during the Buffs' win over Oregon, scoring 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting (3-for-5 from deep). The 6-foot-2 guard leads Colorado in points (19.4), assists (4.3) and steals (1.9) per game while shooting at an efficient rate (51.1% from the field, 47.1% from deep).

Tristan da Silva: A projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, da Silva is second on the team in points (15.7) and assists (2.9) per game. The 6-foot-9 senior from Munich, Germany, has reached double-digit points in each of the last 10 games he's played in dating back to Nov. 26.

Cody Williams: Williams is a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and he showed why during the Buffs' win over Oregon on Thursday night. The 6-foot-8 freshman leads Colorado in field goal percentage (58.8%) and 3-point percentage (47.4%).

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Oregon State basketball vs. Colorado on?