How to watch and what to know about Colorado men's basketball vs. Oregon

Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley, left, celebrates with center Eddie Lampkin Jr. as time runs out in the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado men's basketball recently picked up its first win of the new year. The comeback victory over a shorthanded USC squad snapped the Buffaloes' three-game losing streak.

It was also the first time in over a month that each of their top-seven rotation players were healthy.

The return of star freshman Cody Williams and projected first-round NBA draft pick Tristan da Silva has Colorado at full strength ahead of a home matchup with the Pac-12-leading Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes are 10-0 in the CU Events Center for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Meanwhile, Oregon is 3-0 in true road games this season.

Here's a look at everything to know about Thursday's game.

What time does Colorado vs. Oregon basketball start?

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Start time: 8:30 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado vs. Oregon basketball game on?

The Colorado and USC game will be broadcast on FS1.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado vs. Oregon basketball game?

Play-by-play: Jenny Cavnar

Analyst: Casey Jacobsen

What are the records, rankings?

Colorado enters Thursday night's game at 12-5 (3-3 Pac-12). Oregon sits at 13-3 (5-0 Pac-12).

Neither team is ranked, but the Ducks are receiving votes (17) in the latest AP poll.

Who are the coaches?

Dana Altman is in his 14th season as Oregon's head coach and is 334–143 (.700) during that span. Tad Boyle is also in his 14th season as Colorado's head coach and is 284-177 (.616) since 2010-11.

Series history

Colorado leads the all-time series 16-12 (6-4 in last 10 matchups). The Buffs have dominated the Ducks at the CU Events Center (11-1).

Stadium information

The game will be at the CU Events Center in Boulder. The CU Events Center has a capacity of 11,064.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game.

Oregon

Jackson Shelstad: The Ducks' leading scorer is a freshman. Shelstad is averaging 14.6 points and a team-high 2.8 assists per game. The 6-foot guard is shooting an efficient 50.8% from the field and 43.8% from deep.

Jermaine Couisnard: Couisnard has scored in double figures in each of the last six games, including a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double vs. Kent State on Dec. 21. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 13.9 points and a team-high 1.9 steals per game.

N'Faly Dante: The 6-foot-11 center from Mali returned to the Ducks' lineup last Saturday vs. Cal for the first time since a season-opening win (Nov. 6) when he scored 16 points and grabbed 21 rebounds vs. Georgia. Dante scored eight points in 17 minutes during his first game action in over two months.

COLORADO

KJ Simpson: Simpson, one of just 25 midseason watch list members for the 2023-24 John R. Wooden Award, leads Colorado in points (19.3), assists (4.2) and steals (1.9) per game this season. The junior guard hasn't played up to his standards over the last two games (combined 21 points on 9-for-24 shooting), but Simpson remains pivotal to the Buffs' success.

Tristan da Silva: da Silva has scored in double figures in each of the three games he's played in since returning from a three-game absence (ankle). The projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has also drained at least two 3-pointers (four against Cal) in each of his last three games played.

Cody Williams: Williams, a projected top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has played just two games since Dec. 3 after missing significant time with a wrist injury. The 6-foot-8 freshman has scored 29 points on 9-for-23 shooting (39%) and blocked four shots since his return to the lineup.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Oregon basketball vs. Colorado on?