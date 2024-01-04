How to watch and what to know about Colorado men's basketball vs. No. 10 Arizona

The opening weekend of Pac-12 play has come and gone, leaving just four teams still undefeated in conference play.

Colorado men's basketball, which has won six consecutive games, is one of those squads and hits the road for a Thursday night matchup against No. 10 Arizona. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off their worst loss of the year, a 100-82 beatdown at the hands of Stanford.

The Pac-12 showdown will feature two of the best guards in America and two of the conference's top teams.

Here's a look at everything to know about Thursday's game.

What time does Colorado vs. Arizona basketball start?

Date : Thursday, Jan. 4

Start time: 7:30 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado vs. Arizona basketball game on?

The Colorado and Arizona game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado vs. Arizona basketball game?

Play-by-play: Dave Pasch

Analyst: Bill Walton

What are the records, rankings?

Colorado enters Thursday night's game at 11-2 (2-0 Pac-12). Arizona sits at 10-3 (1-1 Pac-12).

The Wildcats are No. 10 in the AP poll. The Buffaloes are receiving votes (86).

Who are the coaches?

Tommy Lloyd is in his third season as Arizona's head coach and is 71-14 (.835) during that span. Tad Boyle is in his 14th season as Colorado's head coach and is 283-174 (.619) since 2010-11.

Series history

Arizona leads the all-time series 24-16. The Wildcats have won each of the last two matchups and five of the last seven. Colorado hasn't beaten Arizona in Tucson since 1965 (13 straight losses).

Stadium information

The game will be at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. McKale has a capacity of 14,644.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game.

ARIZONA

Caleb Love: A driving force behind North Carolina's national championship game appearance in 2022, Love is leading Arizona in scoring (17.4) during his first season with the Wildcats. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games.

Oumar Ballo: The 7-foot big man from Mali is shooting a team-high 63.7% from the field to go along with averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Ballo has notched a double-double in three of his last four games.

Pelle Larsson: A 6-foot-6 senior from Sweden, Larsson is shooting 50% from deep this season and averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game.

COLORADO

KJ Simpson: The junior guard is playing the best basketball of his life this season, averaging career highs in points (21.1 leads the Pac-12), rebounds (4.7), assists (4.5), field goal percentage (56.2%) and 3-point percentage (47.1%). Simpson dropped a career-high 34 points Sunday vs. Washington State and has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games.

Eddie Lampkin Jr.: A TCU transfer, Lampkin Jr. has been a welcomed addition on both ends of the court. The 6-foot-11 senior has notched double-digit scoring efforts in five straight games and has three double-doubles over that span.

J'Vonne Hadley: With Colorado missing its second and third-leading scorers (Tristan da Silva, Cody Williams), Hadley has stepped up with five straight games of double-digit scoring. His defensive prowess is vital to the team's success.

