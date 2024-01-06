How to watch and what to know about Colorado men's basketball vs. Arizona State

Jan. 4: Colorado guard Julian Hammond III (3) moves to the basket against the Arizona Wildcats.

Colorado men's basketball just suffered its worst loss of the season: a 97-50 beatdown at the hands of No. 10 Arizona. It snapped the Buffaloes' six-game winning streak and gave them their first conference loss of the 2023-24 season.

KJ Simpson, the Pac-12's leading scorer, struggled against the top-10 Wildcats on Thursday night, shooting 5-for-17 from the field and turning the ball over a career-high eight times as Colorado shot just 36% from the floor (20-for-55).

A quick turnaround gives the Buffaloes little time to sulk as they travel to Tempe for a matchup with Arizona State on Saturday. It would be a good time for the return of Cody Williams (wrist), who has missed the last six games, and Tristan da Silva (ankle), who has missed each of the last three contests.

While Colorado is missing two of its top three scorers, Arizona State just picked up arguably its best win of the season, an 82-70 victory over Utah.

Here's a look at everything to know about Saturday's game.

What time does Colorado vs. Arizona State basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Start time: 6:00 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado vs. Arizona State basketball game on?

The Colorado and Arizona State game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado vs. Arizona State basketball game?

Play-by-play: Dave Feldman

Analyst: Corey Williams

What are the records, rankings?

Colorado enters Saturday night's game at 11-3 (2-1 Pac-12). Arizona State sits at 9-5 (3-0 Pac-12).

Neither team is ranked, but the Buffaloes are receiving votes (86) in the latest AP poll.

Who are the coaches?

Bobby Hurley is in his ninth season as Arizona State's head coach and is 150-118 (.560) during that span. Tad Boyle is in his 14th season as Colorado's head coach and is 283-175 (.617) since 2010-11.

Series history

Colorado leads the all-time series 15-11. The Buffaloes have won seven of the last 10 matchups, but the teams split their season series during the 2022-23 campaign. Colorado has won each of the last three matchups in Tempe, including last year's.

Stadium information

The game will be at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Desert Financial has a capacity of 14,198.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game.

ARIZONA STATE

Frankie Collins: A two-year starter for the Sun Devils after transferring in from Michigan, Collins is Arizona State's leader in points (13.8 per game), assists (3.5 per game) and steals (3.1 per game). The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard is also shooting a career-high 46.5% from the field this season.

Jose Perez: The Bronx, New York, native scored a season-high 26 points during the Sun Devils' win over Utah on Thursday. Perez is second on the team in both points (12.6 per game) and assists (2.9 per game).

Jamiya Neal: Neal is Arizona State's leading rebounder (5.5 per game) while averaging 10.2 points per game.

COLORADO

KJ Simpson: The junior guard is still leading the Pac-12 in scoring (20.3 points per game) even after an all-around poor showing vs. Arizona. Prior to that, Simpson had scored 20-plus points in five consecutive games.

Eddie Lampkin Jr.: The 6-foot-11 transfer from TCU found himself in early foul trouble Thursday night, which led to an early deficit for the Buffaloes. Lampkin Jr. has notched a double-double in three of his last five games but must stay on the floor for Colorado to be at its best.

Javon Ruffin: After playing in 24 games last season, Ruffin underwent his third knee surgery in less than three years back in April and was previously expected to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. The sophomore guard returned to action ahead of schedule for the Pac-12 opener and led Colorado in scoring (11 points) during its loss to No. 10 Arizona in his third game back.

