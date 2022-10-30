WATCH: Get to know Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is a known commodity. He’s the quarterback of the Bills defense and has been exactly that since the 2018 NFL draft when the team selected him in the first round.

But get to know the personal side a bit more right here. The Bills released a “40 questions” video on Edmunds, asking him things that will peel the curtain back a bit on him for fans.

Check it out in the YouTube player above.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire