WATCH: Get to know Bills LB Baylon Spector

Bills linebacker Baylon Spector sat down with his team’s video department and pulled the curtain back a bit on his personal life during a recent interview. Spector also discussed life with the Bills, post-Tremaine Edmunds.

See the attached YouTube player above for five-questions sit down he took part in.

Related

Bills, NFL don't make selection in 2023 supplemental draft

Bills' Matt Milano, Gabe Davis working out with Cole Beasley

AFC East news: Jets to be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire