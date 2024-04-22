How to Watch the Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Watch the Knicks vs. 76ers playoff series online with DirecTV Stream, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV.

More from Rolling Stone

get free trial at directv stream

The No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers series is off and running in this year’s first round of the NBA playoffs. All eyes will be on the 76ers’ Joe Embiid — assuming the reigning MVP’s knee injury in Game 1 wasn’t too bad to keep him off the court. But, no matter what Embiid’s status, Philadelphia will have a tough time pulling off an upset series win over the No. 2 Knicks.

If you’re looking to watch the 2024 playoff series without cable, read on. Below is a quick guide on how to watch every Knicks vs. 76ers playoff game online, plus key details about the first-round series including a game TV schedule.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff Games Without Cable

Knicks vs. 76ers playoff games will broadcast on TNT and ABC. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service that carries both channels to watch ​​Knicks vs. 76ers games. Below are some of our favorite streamers that carry both TNT and ABC.

Stream Knicks vs. 76ers on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of only a couple live TV streaming services that carries every channel showing NBA playoff games (ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV). You can get ABC, TNT, and ESPN in DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment package, which costs $79.99 a month, or you can upgrade to the Choice package for $108.99 a month to add NBA TV to your subscription. Whichever plan you choose, you’ll get a five-day free trial to start.

get free trial at directv stream

Stream Knicks vs. 76ers on Sling

A more affordable live TV streamer that you can use to watch Knicks vs. 76ers games on TNT and ABC is Sling. The budget-friendly streaming service carries both TNT and ABC (in select markets) in its Blue package, which costs $40 a month. You can also get NBA TV for other playoff games by getting the Sling Sports Extra add-on with your subscription.

get sling blue $40

Stream Knicks vs. 76ers on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries TNT and ABC for watching Knicks vs. 76ers games, as well as ESPN for streaming other NBA playoff games. Hulu + Live TV is also a pretty great bundle deal, delivering 95+ live TV channels, as well as complimentary subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand) — all for $76.99 a month.

get hulu + live tv $76.99

Can You Get Free Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff Livestreams?

Want to get some free Knicks vs. 76ers livestreams during the playoffs? Be sure to take advantage of the free trial from DirecTV Stream. During the five-day trial, you’ll be able to watch Knicks vs. 76ers for free — just remember to cancel the trial before the five days are up to avoid being charged.

get free trial at directv stream

When Are Knicks vs. 76ers Games? 2024 Playoff Series Schedule

The Knicks vs 76ers 2024 playoff series kicked off with Game 1 on April 20. Game 7, if necessary will happen on May 4. Here’s the full schedule for the Knicks vs. 76ers series, as of this writing (times in ET):

April 20: Game 1

Knicks 111, 76ers 104

April 22: Game 2

7:30 p.m. on TNT

April 25: Game 3

7:30 p.m. on TNT

April 28: Game 4

1 p.m. on ABC

April 30: Game 5

TBD

May 2: Game 6

TBD

May 4: Game 7

Time TBD on TNT

Be sure to get a subscription to one of the streaming services above to watch the 2024 Knicks vs. 76ers playoff series online.

get free trial at directv stream

Best of Rolling Stone