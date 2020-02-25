Watch Klay Thompson's hilarious Anta commercial featuring dog Rocco
In late June 2017, Klay Thompson reportedly signed a new contract with Anta that could pay him up to $80 million over 10 years.
It appears the three-time NBA champion recently filmed a new commercial for the Chinese company. And yes, Klay's English bulldog Rocco is a key component.
Klay's commercial >>> pic.twitter.com/XB1ASMbgQg
— Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 25, 2020
Will this ad air exclusively in China? Or will it be coming to a TV screen near you in the United States?
No clue.
But we do know that it's an awesome commercial and very on-brand.
Plain and simple, the world needs more Klay Thompsons.
