Watch: Klay Thompson working out with Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin

With the start of training camp and the NBA preseason nearing, players around the league are back in the gym getting ready. After touring China with Kevon Looney and Anta, Klay Thompson returned to the gym for a workout with an impressive young guard from the Indiana Pacers.

Under the eye of trainer Charlie Max Torres, Thompson worked out with Pacers sophomore guard Bennedicth Mathurin. Thompson and Mathurin traded tough buckets as the two guards went back and forth in a series of one-on-one drills against each other.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

Klay Thompson and Bennedict Mathurin getting work in with trainer @bucketsworth 💪 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/edBS2bqqAu — NBA (@NBA) September 2, 2023

In his 10th year in the association, Thompson is coming off a campaign where he averaged 21.9 points on 43.6% shooting from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Thompson led all of the NBA with 301 made triples from beyond the arc during the 2022-23 season.

On his way to earning a spot on the 2022-23 All-Rookie Team, Mathurin tallied 16.7 points on 43.4% from the floor to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

After sharing a workout together, Thompson and Mathurin will meet on the court for the first time in the 2023-24 regular season on Feb. 8 in Indiana.

