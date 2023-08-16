Watch: Klay Thompson working out with Kevin Love during offseason

A veteran member of the Golden State Warriors has been putting in work over the summer. In a recent video shared by NBA skills coach Chris Brickley, Klay Thompson was spotted getting in a workout with a couple of other NBA players in New York.

Along with Thompson and Kevin Porter Jr., veteran forward Kevin Love was on the floor getting in work during the summer session. On top of getting up some smooth jumpers, Thompson connected with the Miami Heat forward for some pick and pops from deep.

Via @TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter:

Klay Thompson playing pickup with Kevin Love, KPJ, and others at the NYC open runs 🔥

pic.twitter.com/jSkq1gbemj — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 15, 2023

Thompson and Love were childhood friends and played Little League together in Oregon. After battling each other in the NBA Finals, the two sharpshooters are linking up on the court for off-season workouts. After the workout, Thompson wrote about his connection with Love in an Instagram story.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Good luck defending this Klay-Kevin Love pick-and-roll 🔥 [via @KlayThompson's IG] pic.twitter.com/gLPyTolc7X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 15, 2023

