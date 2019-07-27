The last two summers have been dominated by "China Klay," but Klay Thompson's recovery after tearing his left ACL has given way to "Rehab Klay" this summer.

And "Rehab Klay" is nothing without man's best friend.

Lorne Jackson, a friend of the Warriors guard, posted video on his Instagram story Friday of Thompson rehabbing. His bulldog Rocco was in the middle of it all.

Literally, as the dog lied down between Thompson's legs.

After tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the Warriors' season-ending loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Thompson's bulldog has been a fixture in his rehab since undergoing surgery July 2. Thompson posted a picture of Rocco hanging out with him during his rehab earlier this month.

Klay Thompson doing some rehab on that torn left ACL with "loyal steed" Rocco by his side pic.twitter.com/LrlrNAsvPP — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 18, 2019

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that Thompson's recovery is expected to last a "standard" five to seven months. That should mean plenty more pictures of Rocco, who has become a social-media celebrity in his own right.

It is really the Summer Of Rocco, and we're just living in it.

Watch Klay Thompson rehab from torn ACL with 'help' of bulldog Rocco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area