Watch Klay Thompson put up one-legged jumpers before Warriors-Jazz

Klay teases eventual return with one-legged jumpers at Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Soon after Klay Thompson spoke with reporters for the first time since sustaining a torn Achilles in November, the injured Warriors star briefly joined his teammates on the Chase Center floor to put up some shots.

Thompson took a few one-legged jumpers, still unable to push off his surgically repaired right leg, in what undoubtedly was a welcome sight for Golden State fans.

Klay took some pregame shots at Chase Center today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F4nzGr6P2Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2021

The 31-year-old hasn't played in an NBA game since June 13, 2019, when the Warriors lost Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and the series, to the Toronto Raptors in the final game at Oakland Arena. Thompson missed all of last season, but he appeared in line to return to Golden State's lineup at the start of this season.

Hours before the Warriors drafted James Wiseman with the No. 2 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Thompson sustained a torn Achilles. He's now targeting a return within the first month of next season, telling reporters he "will not settle for anything less" than being an all-NBA player again once he has fully recovered from the injury.

The Warriors still have a long way to go until Thompson is practicing with the team in full, let alone playing in a game. But his pregame cameo had to be encouraging nonetheless, serving as a nice reminder that Thompson will be back on the court before they know it.

