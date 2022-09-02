Watch Klay Thompson joyfully dance, dive headfirst off boat into ocean

Klay in full vacation mode with epic dance, jump into ocean originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thomspon is living it up this offseason.

On a boat with former Warriors Nemanja Bjelica and Leandro Barbosa, Thompson decided to cool off in the best possible way.

Dancing to Shouse's 2017 dance hit "Love Tonight," Thompson dove headfirst into the water below.

Though fans don't get to see the aftermath of Thompson's dive, it is safe to say the 32-year-old was just fine in the water, which he once claimed has "healing properties."

Considering the arduous journey Thompson went through to get back to game shape after two devastating leg injuries, seeing him enjoy a relatively tame offseason should be a calming sight for Warriors fans.

If Thompson's not going to baseball games to watch his brother or getting hypnotized, he is getting stronger and working on his game.

The Warriors hope to repeat as champions in the 2022-23 NBA season, and they will need Thompson to be at his best throughout the year.

The first step in being prepared for that quest is getting in the right headspace. After everything Thompson has done this offseason, it looks like he'll be in the perfect mindset come training camp in a few weeks.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast