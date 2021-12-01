Watch: Klay Thompson hits game-winning 3-pointer in Santa Cruz Warriors scrimmage

While the Golden State Warriors battled the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference, Klay Thompson has been busy ramping up for his long-awaited return to the court.

The 31-year-old guard has missed the past two seasons with an ACL and Achilles injury. However, he’s recently been cleared to return to full practices in the latest stage of his rehab.

As he continues to get ready for his return, Thompson was assigned to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors for increased practice reps.

At practice in Santa Cruz, Thompson looked in mid-season form as he pulled up for a game-winner during a scrimmage. The five-time All-Star guard buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key to seal a victory for his team in the scrimmage.

Via @kevo408 on Twitter:

Klay Thompson hits the game-winning 3 in scrimmage today. pic.twitter.com/m1mtRhqwOu — Kevin Danna (@kevo408) November 30, 2021

Thompson drilling a 3-pointer in live-action at practice is just another positive sign in the latest stop on his extended rehab.

Reports have indicated Thompson could return to the Warriors during the week of the Christmas holiday. In late Dec., the Warriors play five games, including three at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

