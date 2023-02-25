Watch Klay Thompson make history with 12 3-pointers in Warriors win

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were tied for the most games with 12+ 3-pointers in NBA history at two.

That is were — Thompson drained 12 3s against the Rockets, making him the NBA all-time leader with three such games.

All 12 of Klay's threes ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UbWgVZLqQi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 25, 2023

Thompson shot 12-of-17 from 3 on his way to 42 points playing the second night of a back-to-back for only the second time this season.

The Warriors needed his buckets to pick up the 116-101 win over the Rockets (the Warriors remain without Stephen Curry). The win returned the Warriors to .500 at 30-30, and they still sit ninth in the Western Conference. Kevin Martin Jr. led the Rockets with 22 points.

