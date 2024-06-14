Watch: Klay Thompson gets buckets during recent workout

Following Jonathan Kuminga and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson was the latest member of the Golden State Warriors to return to the court for an offseason workout.

On Thursday, basketball skills trainer Jordan Lawley shared multiple clips and pictures from a recent hoops run that included Golden State’s sharpshooting guard. During the videos, Thompson got to the bucket, pulled up from mid-range and drilled his signature long-distance triple.

Thompson played alongside Drew League guard Franklin Sessions and Philippines basketball star Thirdy Ravena.

Via @jlawbball on Instagram:

As the offseason has gotten underway, Thompson’s name has been attached to multiple rumors and chatter. The four-time champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending his entire 10-year career with the Warriors.

Thompson is coming off an up-and-down season that saw him come off the bench at times. The veteran shooters averaged 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 38.7% from deep to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 77 games.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire