Klay Thomspon is on target to return to an NBA court by Christmas.

That may be 121 shopping days away, but Thompson has to put in the work now to get there. He is in the gym doing just that — and the man is still a bucket. Watch him knock down 10 straight threes from a workout he posted on Instagram live.

Klay Thompson is putting in work. ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/y6yaqMXtj1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 25, 2021

If the Warriors are going to be a real threat in a wide-open West this season, they need Thompson to return to his All-NBA, 20+ point a game form. That may not happen by Christmas, but if it happens when the Warriors are heading into the playoffs — and Stephen Curry is healthy, and Draymond Green is healthy, and James Wiseman takes a step forward, and… — then the Warriors will be a threat.

At least we know Klay isn’t cheating the game. Coming off a torn Achilles and ACL, the man is putting in the work.

Check out more on the Warriors

Could Paul Millsap sit out start of season until right team, role presents... The time Klay Thompson hyped up Warriors assistant Mike Brown to beat…... Patrick Beverley denies telling Stephen Curry ‘The next five years...

Watch Klay Thompson drain 10 straight 3s as he works toward return originally appeared on NBCSports.com