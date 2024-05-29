Watch: Klay Thompson’s best scoring moments of the season

Klay Thompson’s future with the Golden State Warriors is a significant talking point as we head into the free agency period. The veteran sharpshooter will be an unrestricted free agent during the summer and will likely have multiple offers on the table from around the league. Despite two severe knee injuries, Thompson remains a reliable shooting threat, although his defense has certainly regressed.

Nevertheless, the Warriors will likely look to retain Thompson this summer and keep their veteran core together as they look to continue contending for championships. Thompson was a viable perimeter threat for Steve Kerr’s team this season, hitting 38.7% of his perimeter jumpers.

With Thompson still being a high-level scorer, he amassed multiple highlight plays throughout the season. As such, the Warriors YouTube channel has produce a highlight package showing all of Thompson’s best buckets from his 11th season with the franchise.

You can watch the highlight reel by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire