WATCH: KJ Jefferson scores to put Arkansas ahead of Penn State in Outback Bowl

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is showing Penn State what the SEC already knew. He’s a hard man to bring down.

Jefferson ran for an eight-yard touchdown with 12:42 left in the third quarter to move Arkansas ahead of the Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, 14-10.

Jefferson carried the ball four times for 46 yards on the drive. In fact, Arkansas didn’t pass once as they came straight out of halftime and went 75 yards on seven plays over 2:18. Dominique Johnson had the other three carries on the series and went for 29 yards.

The touchdown is Jefferson’s sixth of the year on the ground, one behind Johnson for the team lead. He has 15 carries for 52 yards through the score. Johnson has nine carries for 78 yards through the same.

Arkansas had scored first in the game at the end of the first quarter when Rocket Sanders went in from three yards.