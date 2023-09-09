Watch: KJ Jefferson recovers bad snap, fires Arkansas’ first offensive touchdown

Something out of nothing. Lemons out of lemonade. Rabbit out of the hat.

However you want to term it, KJ Jefferson pulled off a bit of much-needed magic for Arkansas late in the second quarter in the Razorbacks’ Week 2 game against Kent State.

With Arkansas’ offense largely struggling in the first half – the Hogs had not scored an offensive touchdown in the first 25 minutes in a game in which they were favored by more than five touchdowns – fans needed some kind of spark. Coach Sam Pittman did, too.

Jefferson led Arkansas’ first substantive drive of the half near the end, marching 75 yards on eight plays and capping it with an unlikely touchdown on third down.

Center Beaux Limmer’s snap to Jefferson out of the shotgun was low and the Hogs quarterback couldn’t immediately corral it. As Kent State closed in around him, Jefferson picked up and slid to his right, ultimately finding wide receiver Andrew Armstrong with no one around him in the back of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

The score lifted the Razorbacks’ lead to 14-6, though Arkansas still had just 93 yards of total offense to that point with 2:20 left in the second quarter.

KJ Jefferson is unreal. pic.twitter.com/FSYWa6F6RC — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) September 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire