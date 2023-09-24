WATCH: KJ Jefferson keeps Arkansas alive with 59-yard TD in 4th quarter

KJ Jefferson was feeling the heat again. He stepped up in the pocket and rolled right. The LSU defense had to keep their eyes on him. He is KJ Jefferson after all.

Instead, Jefferson, with eyes up the whole time, found tight end Luke Hasz down wide open down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown to pull Arkansas within two points, 24-22, with 14:11 left in the game.

On the next play, Jefferson connected with Hasz for two points to tie things.

The touchdown was Jefferson’s second of the game and was Arkansas’ first since LSU had tacked on the previous three to take the 24-16 lead in the third quarter.

Jefferson was 18 for 25 passing for 217 yards with another 43 yards rushing to that point.

Tell your kids about Luke Hasz. pic.twitter.com/MrJYkaozri — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) September 24, 2023

