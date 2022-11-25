WATCH: KJ Jefferson gets Arkansas to end zone first vs Missouri

As if Arkansas didn’t know it already, the Razorbacks are a different football team with KJ Jefferson playing quarterback.

The junior capped a 9-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown to give Arkansas a 7-3 lead over Missouri with 5:26 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown was set up four plays earlier when KJ Jefferson found Matt Landers for a gain of 37 yards to the Missouri 17. Jefferson ran for a gain of 10 immediately after that play to get into goal territory.

Jefferson’s touchdown run was his seventh of the season, one shy of tying Matt Jones’ eight for the Arkansas lead by a quarterback.

Missouri countered with a touchdown on the next drive to re-take the lead with 2:56 left in the first.

Twitter reacts: Myles Slusher speculation rampant ahead of Arkansas-Missouri

An easy touchdown for KJ Jefferson

Walk in the park pic.twitter.com/aLfeJzA261 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 25, 2022

The drive was impressive

HELL OF A DRIVE THERE FOR US. KJ SAID HE WILL FINISH IT FOR US 7-3 HOGS — fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) November 25, 2022

Don't worry, the slander against KB will soon come

Kendal Briles and the offense just need a series to get going… The second drive went 75 yards on 9 plays. KJ Jefferson's 3-yard TD run capped it and gives Arkansas a 7-3 lead with 5:26 left in the 1Q. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 25, 2022

Oh wait. KB slander already occurred

Why can we never do anything on the opening drive? @kendalbriles that you were a offensive guru — FayetteMartian (@FayetteMartian) November 25, 2022

Neutral observers everywhere love KJ

I can’t lie KJ Jefferson one of my favorite QBs in college football!! Dude is a stud man — Keem Brooks (@GodSpeed_06) November 25, 2022

He has it all figured out

Dream NFL draft : Rocket Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys , Elliott retires, Pollard starting RB, Sanders back up RB. KJ Jefferson to the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott starting QB for 2 years, Cooper Rush backup, KJ 3rd string until year 3 @dallascowboys — L. Cruz/outdoors is fun (@cruzzeroutdoors) November 25, 2022

Even Bama fans wish they had Jefferson

Who can photoshop KJ Jefferson into a Bama uniform please — PRETTYBOYSWITZO🥋 (@SwitzoSN) November 25, 2022

