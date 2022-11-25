WATCH: KJ Jefferson gets Arkansas to end zone first vs Missouri

As if Arkansas didn’t know it already, the Razorbacks are a different football team with KJ Jefferson playing quarterback.

The junior capped a 9-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown to give Arkansas a 7-3 lead over Missouri with 5:26 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown was set up four plays earlier when KJ Jefferson found Matt Landers for a gain of 37 yards to the Missouri 17. Jefferson ran for a gain of 10 immediately after that play to get into goal territory.

Jefferson’s touchdown run was his seventh of the season, one shy of tying Matt Jones’ eight for the Arkansas lead by a quarterback.

Missouri countered with a touchdown on the next drive to re-take the lead with 2:56 left in the first.

