Watch: KJ Jefferson finds Jaedon Wilson to open scoring against FIU

If Florida International is just going to give Arkansas a chance, the Razorbacks will sure enough take it.

Jaedon Wilson opened the scoring Saturday night against FIU when he hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson on Arkansas’ first drive of the game.

The drive was only five plays long and went just 32 yards after the Panthers inexplicably went for it on 4th-and-3 in their own territory. An incomplete pass was the result and Arkansas took over in easy position.

Jefferson went 2 for 3 passing on the drive with completions to Wilson and Isaac TeSlaa and Rocket Sanders rushed twice for 15 yards, as well.

The Razorbacks have not won at home since Week 2 against Kent State and have just three wins total on the season.

KJ Jefferson finds Jaedon Wilson in the endzone for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS!! #Razorbacks steal the kickoff and takes the lead 7-0!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/sozP9YXMVH — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) November 19, 2023

