Watch Kittle, young fan share heartwarming moment at TE University

George Kittle truly is a man of the people.

As the 49ers star tight end prepares for his fourth annual Tight End University, the camp's Instagram account shared a video of a heartwarming moment between Kittle and a young attendee.

"I'm so happy to be standing beside you right now," the young fan said. "I'm happy."

The two exchanged a fist bump as Kittle responded.

"I'm happy too, man," Kittle said. "Thanks for hanging out with us. You're doing a great job."

The two-time All-Pro co-founded Tight End University, a three-day tight-ends-only camp, with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Aside from the camp he created and continues to elevate each year, Kittle always has brought a lot of attention to the position and its importance. Other greats who have joined TEU in the past include Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen and Jordan Reed.

And it's clear his impact -- both on and off the field -- speaks volumes to those in the football world, even those just entering it.

