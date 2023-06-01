Watch: Kirk Herbstreit says Ohio State quarterback battle could go into season

One of the biggest questions for Ohio State heading into the 2023 season is who will win the quarterback derby.

Former Buckeye quarterback Kirk Herbsteit shared his thoughts about what could happen for Ohio State this fall with On3’s J.D. Pickell. The current ESPN analyst believes that the competition between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord could bleed into the the first few games of the seasons.

Can’t say I don’t disagree with Herbie, I had this belief a few months ago when analyzing what both had to offer as the starter. It makes plenty of sense for head coach Ryan Day to do this, each of them has had limited reps at this level and developing depth is paramount.

Kirk Herbstreit tells @jdpickell he believes the Ohio State QB battle could leak into the season👀 "Like what Jim Harbaugh did last year. Give a guy a half or a game, give the other guy the same thing.”https://t.co/7Pz381d40C pic.twitter.com/R5MkeZZSMV — On3 (@On3sports) June 1, 2023

Brown, the better athlete, could carve out a red zone package that McCord wouldn’t be as good at. The better passer, McCord, already has established a rapport with Marvin Harrison Jr., they did attend the same high school and could lead the passing attack.

It remains to be seen how Day handles the situation, but it’s hard to disagree with Herbstreit’s assessment of the battle.

