WATCH: Kirk Cousins connects with Jalen Nailor for first career TD reception

Jalen Nailor recorded his first career touchdown in the NFL on Sunday and it happened to come from a fellow Spartan.

Kirk Cousins found Nailor for a 47-yard touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings’ loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It was one of three catches for Nailor in the game, finishing with 89 yards to lead the Vikings.

Check out the touchdown play below:

