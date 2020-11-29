Watch: Kirk Cousins to Chad Beebe lifts Vikings in last minute

The Minnesota Vikings were down 24-13 with 11:31 left Sunday and seemed headed for a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Mike Zimmer’s group got it together and escaped with a 28-27 victory that left the Purple at 5-6.

Kirk Cousins found Chad Beebe with a 10-yard TD pass in the final minute that tied the game.

Dan Bailey’s PAT gave Minnesota the lead.

In all, Minnesota scored 18 points in the final 15 minutes.

The Panthers had a last gasp at victory but Joey Slye missed from 54 yards.