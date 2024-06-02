Watch as Kirby Smart walks the red carpet with 4-star WR recruit

Four-star wide receiver recruit Travis Smith Jr. walked the red carpet at the University of Georgia on his official visit to Athens. Smith Jr. is a priority recruit for the Bulldogs. He walked the red carpet alongside Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in a must-watch video.

Travis Smith intends to announce his commitment on July 13. Smith is a member of the class of 2025. He is deciding among Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee.

The four-star has upcoming official visits with Auburn on June 7, Alabama on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21. 247Sports projects Smith to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Travis Smith plays high school football for Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is currently ranked as the No. 101 recruit in the country. The Westlake standout is the No. 13 wide receiver and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

The four-star wide receiver prospect plays basketball and participates in track and field. Smith is a good student.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have work to do in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs hold commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2025 including one from three-star wide receiver recruit Thomas Blackshear. Georgia has just the No. 14 recruiting class in the country. Georgia football signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

