WATCH: What Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett said about Ohio State after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

An all-time classic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl went on the wrong side of the ledger for Ohio State against Georgia. Still, if you are a Buckeye fan, you had to be proud of the effort and feel at least a little bit better than how you felt after the Michigan debacle.

To be fair, the Georgia fanbase and media didn’t think this would be much of a game, and there’s no doubt they all know the Bulldogs dodged a huge bullet tonight against a team that played well enough to knock them off their perch. In fact, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was quick to commend and compliment Ohio State, and so was quarterback Stetson Bennett.

They both met with the media after the game to discuss what happened on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and talked about what a performance Ohio State had, how difficult the game was, and showed nothing but respect for the other sideline.

Catch everything they said thanks to the fine folks at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as uploaded to our Buckeyes Wire YouTube Channel.

Ohio State will now go into the offseason looking to beat Michigan and get back to the College Football Playoff.

