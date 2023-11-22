Watch Kings gift Pope Francis customized No. 13 jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Pope is now a King.

The Kings welcomed a new member to their fanbase on Tuesday. That member? None other than Pope Francis.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé gifted the Pope a personalized Kings jersey with "Pope Francis" on the back and the No. 13 to symbolize the year he became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013.

While receiving the basketball memorabilia, a beaming smile radiated from the Pope's face.

That positive spirit has been a reflection of what's currently brewing in Sacramento. The Kings are coming off a magical season in which they snapped a 17-year playoff drought.

This season, they're picking up where they left off.

Sacramento has won six of its last seven games and holds an early 8-5 record on the 2023-24 season. And with a new jersey and new favorite team to root for, Pope Francis will be cheering them on along the way.